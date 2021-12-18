wrestling / News
Updated WWE Day 1 Card
December 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Day 1 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 1st from Atlanta, Georgia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE Championship Match: Big E. vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day
* Edge vs. The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
More Trending Stories
- Details On Several Wrestlers Getting WWE Tryouts This Week, Including AEW Dark Performers
- AEW Owen Hart Cup Will Feature Men’s and Women’s Tournaments, More Details On Tonight’s Rampage
- Bruce Prichard On the Initial Idea Behind Shotgun Saturday Night, Why WWE Decided To Scrap the Show
- Dirty Dango Says He Was Set to Win Intercontinental Title, Hid Concussion From WWE