Updated WWE Day 1 Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Day 1 following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 1st from Atlanta, Georgia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Big E. vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

* Edge vs. The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss