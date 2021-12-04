wrestling / News

Updated WWE Day 1 Card

December 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Day 1

WWE has an updated lineup for their Day 1 PPV following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on New Year’s Day and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Big E. vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Day 1, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading