Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber following this week’s WWE Raw. The following matches are set for the show, which takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. 5 More TBA

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. #DIY OR Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate