Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber 2025 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on March 1st from Toronto and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Two More TBD
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Two More TBD
