Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds show who oddsmakers are favoring in the matches. BetOnline has provided 411 with the latest betting odds, which you can check out below.

The odds show Brock Lesnar as the current favorite to win the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match with even odds, while Bianca Belair is a 1/2 favorite to win the women’s Chamber match. Their closest rivals are WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss, respectively. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch are heavily favored to retain their championships against Goldberg and Lita, The Usos are favorite to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders, while Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio are favorites against Madcap Moss and The Miz, respectively. Finally, Ronda Rousey and Naomi are favored to defeat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner

* Brock Lesnar (1/1)

* Bobby Lashley (3/2)

* Seth Rollins (5/2)

* AJ Styles (6/1)

* Riddle (7/1)

* Austin Theory (25/1)

WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

* Roman Reigns -1250 (2/25)

* Goldberg: +550 (11/2)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

* Becky Lynch: -1500 (1/15)

* Lita: +575 (23/4)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner

* Bianca Belair (1/2)

* Alexa Bliss (2/1)

* Rhea Ripley (3/1)

* Liv Morgan (7/1)

* Doudrop (10/1)

* Nikki A.S.H. (25/1)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Winner

* The Usos: -500 (1/5)

* The Viking Raiders: +300 (3/1)

Tag Match Winner

* Ronda Rousey & Naomi: -300 (1/3)

* Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match Winner

* Drew McIntyre: -600 (1/6)

* Madcap Moss: +350 (7/2)

Singles Match Winner

* Rey Mysterio: -200 (1/2)

* The Miz: +150 (3/2)