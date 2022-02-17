Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are now online. BetOnline has released the latest betting odds, which you can check out below.

The odds show Brock Lesnar improving his odds slightly as favorite to win the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match with -20/21, while Bianca Belair is a 1/2 favorite to win the women’s Chamber match. Their closest rivals are still WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss, respectively. Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch remain the heavy favorites to retain their championships against Goldberg and Lita, The Usos’ favorite status against the Viking Raiders upped a touch, and Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio remain favorites against Madcap Moss and The Miz, respectively. Finally, Ronda Rousey and Naomi are still favored to defeat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner

* Brock Lesnar -105 (20/21)

* Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)

* Seth Rollins +250 (5/2)

* AJ Styles +600 (6/1)

* Riddle +700 (7/1)

* Austin Theory +2500 (25/1)

WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

* Roman Reigns -1300 (1/13)

* Goldberg: +575 (23/4)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

* Becky Lynch: -1600 (1/16)

* Lita: +600 (6/1)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner

* Bianca Belair -200 (1/2)

* Alexa Bliss +200 (2/1)

* Rhea Ripley +300 (3/1)

* Liv Morgan +700 (7/1)

* Doudrop +1000 (10/1)

* Nikki A.S.H. +2500 (25/1)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Winner

* The Usos: -525 (4/21)

* The Viking Raiders: +300 (3/1)

Tag Match Winner

* Ronda Rousey & Naomi: -375 (4/15)

* Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville: +250 (5/2)

Falls Count Anywhere Match Winner

* Drew McIntyre: -650 (2/13)

* Madcap Moss: +375 (15/4)

Singles Match Winner

* Rey Mysterio: -200 (1/2)

* The Miz: +150 (3/2)