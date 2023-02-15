Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds Shift in US Title Match

– BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. The latest odds have seen a slight shift more in favor of Austin Theory retaining his United States Title this weekend in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at -300. Here are the updated betting odds:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -2000 (1/20)

Sami Zayn +700 (7/1)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Austin Theory (c) 1/3 (-300)

Seth Rollins 11/4 (+275)

Bronson Reed 6/1 (+600)

Montez Ford 8/1 (+800)

Damian Priest 12/1 (+1200)

Johnny Gargano 16/1 (+1600)

WWE RAW Women’s Number One Contender Match Winner

Asuka 2/25 (-1250)

Raquel Rodriguez 4/1 (+400)

Liv Morgan 9/1 (+900)

Nikki Cross 14/1 (+1400)

Carmella 20/1 (+2000)

Natalya 25/1 (+2500)

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar -200 (1/2)

Bobby Lashley +140 (7/5)

Mixed Tag Team Match Winner

Edge & Beth Phoenix -400 (1/4)

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +250 (5/2)

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday, February 18. The event will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.