– The first matches are set for the Elimination Chamber PPV, which takes place on February 25th in Las Vegas. Announced so far for the Raw-branded PPV are:

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Universal Championship Shot: Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena vs. Three TBA

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match For Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Five Opponents TBA