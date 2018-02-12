Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated card for the Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. The show takes place on February 25th from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* Universal Championship #1 Contenders Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: The Miz (enters first) vs. John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Elias (enters last)

* Raw Women’s Championship Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

* Asuka vs. Nia Jax (Jax gets added to Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania if she wins)

* Ronda Rousey’s official Raw contract signing