Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated card for Elimination Chamber following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on Sunday in Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network:

* Elimination Chamber Match For Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz

(Ziggler and Roode enter the Chamber last)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits

* No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

* WWE United States Championship Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade

* Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak