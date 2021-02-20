Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full card thus far below for the show, which airs on February 21st and airs live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on WWE Network.

It is worth noting that WWE’s preview lists Asuka vs. Lacey Evans still for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, it has been reported that that match is off the card due to Evans’ pregnancy. There’s no word on whether there are plans to replace Evans or just not have the match at all.

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus (enters last)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. TBD

* Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks