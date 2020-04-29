wrestling / News
Updated WWE Event Calendar Through 2020 – Earliest Live Show Currently In July
With many of WWE’s live events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next currently-scheduled show is in July. WWE and NXT are currently advertising (h/t to Wrestling Inc) through their events/ticketing sites that the first still-scheduled show is the July 2nd – 4th tour of Japan, followed by shows in mid-July.
Obviously, the pandemic being what it is, all of this is in flux and there’s still a good chance that the shows may be postponed further if need be. That in turn could result in other dates being moved. But as of now, the schedule is:
* July 2: WWE live event in Osaka, Japan at the Edion Arena
* July 3: WWE live event in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena
* July 4: WWE live event in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena
* July 10: NXT live event in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage
* July 10: NXT live event in Citrus Springs, FL at the Community Center
* July 12: NXT live event in Knoxville, TN at the Civic Coliseum
* July 12: WWE live event in Rockford, IL at the BMO Harris Bank Center
* July 17: NXT live event in Tampa, FL at the University Area CDC Gymnasium
* July 25: NXT live event in Orlando, FL at Orlando Live Events
* July 31: SmackDown in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena
* August 21: SmackDown in Boston, MA at the TD Garden
* August 22: NXT Takeover: Boston in Boston, MA at the TD Garden
* August 23: SummerSlam in Boston, MA at the TD Garden
* August 24: RAW in Boston, MA at the TD Garden
* August 30: WWE live event in Kalamazoo, MI at the Wings Event Center
* September 7: RAW in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center
* September 12: WWE Supershow live event in Tupelo, MS at the BancorpSouth Arena
* September 18: SmackDown in Providence, RI at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center
* September 21: RAW in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena
* September 25: NXT live event in Indianapolis, IN at the Old National Centre
* September 25: SmackDown in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center
* September 28: RAW in Cleveland, OH at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
* October 5: RAW in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena
* October 17: WWE live event in Savannah, GA at the MLK Jr. Arena
* October 26: RAW in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center
* October 30: SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
* November 6: NXT live event in Greensboro, NC at the Coliseum FieldHouse
* November 7: WWE live event in Springfield, MA at the MassMutual Center
* November 13: SmackDown in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center
* November 15: WWE live event in Macon, GA at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum
* November 16: RAW in Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena
* December 18: SmackDown or WWE live event in Nashville, TN at the War Memorial Auditorium
* December 19: NXT live event in Evansville, IN at the Old National Events Plaza
* December 28: RAW in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center
* Postponed: NXT live event in Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena
* Postponed: WWE live event in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
