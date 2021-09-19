Updated WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds

The latest betting odds are in for WWE Extreme Rules, with the various champions currently favored in the odds. Bet Online shared their latest betting odds, and you can see them below.

As of now Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Damian Priest are all favored to retain their titles at the PPV.

Extreme Rules takes place from Columbus, Ohio on September 26th and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

Roman Reigns (c) vs Finn Balor

Roman Reigns: -800

Finn Balor: +450

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch: -350

Bianca Belair: +200

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair: -150

Alexa Bliss: +110

Damian Priest (c) vs Sheamus

Damian Priest: -500

Sheamus: +300