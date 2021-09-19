wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds
The latest betting odds are in for WWE Extreme Rules, with the various champions currently favored in the odds. Bet Online shared their latest betting odds, and you can see them below.
As of now Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Damian Priest are all favored to retain their titles at the PPV.
Extreme Rules takes place from Columbus, Ohio on September 26th and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
Roman Reigns (c) vs Finn Balor
Roman Reigns: -800
Finn Balor: +450
Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch: -350
Bianca Belair: +200
Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss
Charlotte Flair: -150
Alexa Bliss: +110
Damian Priest (c) vs Sheamus
Damian Priest: -500
Sheamus: +300
