Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

– WWE announced the first matches for WWE Extreme Rules during Monday night’s episode of Raw. The PPV takes place on July 15th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The card thus far is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. More Competitors TBA

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Winner of Gauntlet Match to Air on This Week’s Smackdown

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax