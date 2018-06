– WWE an updated for WWE Extreme Rules following Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown. The PPV takes place on July 15th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The card thus far is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. More Competitors TBA

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax