Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Extreme Rules following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 26th from Columbus, Ohio and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus
