wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Extreme Rules following Friday night’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which streams live on September 26th on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor
* WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton
* RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
* United States Championship: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus
