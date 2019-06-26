wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card: Five Matches Set
June 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for WWE Extreme Rules following Tuesday’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on June 14th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network:
* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
* Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
