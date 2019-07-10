wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card: Nine Matches Set
– WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the latest card below for the show, which airs Sunday live on WWE Network from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Handicap Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The Usos
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
* Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
