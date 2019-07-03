Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card: SD Tag Title Triple Threat, More

– WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules following tonight’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network:

The updated card is:

* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs.

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns