wrestling / News
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card: SD Tag Title Triple Threat, More
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules following tonight’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network:
The updated card is:
* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs.
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on The Club Members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Possibly Staying in WWE
- Seth Rollins Once Again Says WWE Is ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’ But Adds ‘No More Garbage Tweets,’ Apologizes to Will Ospreay for Disparaging Remarks
- WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Said When He Called Him About Infamous Dr. Heinie Skit, Being Told Vince Made Fun of His Bell’s Palsy, If Vince Is Mean-Spirited