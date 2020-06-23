wrestling / News

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card: Two Titles Matches Set

June 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules

We now have two matches official for WWE Extreme Rules, both of them title matches. WWE has an updated card for the show following tonight’s episode of Raw, and you can check it out below.

The show takes place on July 19th from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and airs on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

