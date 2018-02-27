Updated WWE Fastlane Card

WWE has updated the card for Fastlane following this week’s episode of Smackdown. The PPV takes place on March 11th in Cleveland, Ohio and airs live on WWE Network.

The card is as follows:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. John Cena

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott