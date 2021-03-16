Updated WWE Fastlane Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Fastlane following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full card thus far below for the show, which airs on Sunday and airs live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on WWE Network and Peacock:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Jey Uso or Edge will be the guest special enforcer)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

* Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton