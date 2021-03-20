Updated WWE Fastlane Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Fastlane following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full card thus far below for the show, which airs on Sunday and airs live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on WWE Network and Peacock:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge is the guest special enforcer)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali

* No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Not Currently Advertised on WWE.com)