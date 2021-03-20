wrestling / News
Updated WWE Fastlane Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Fastlane following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full card thus far below for the show, which airs on Sunday and airs live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on WWE Network and Peacock:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge is the guest special enforcer)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali
* No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
* Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Not Currently Advertised on WWE.com)
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He Wants To Induct Him In WWE Hall of Fame
- Triple H Reportedly In Quarantine, Note On Who Ran NXT This Week, Additional Talent Who Missed
- Eric Bischoff On Being Disappointed By Christian Cage’s AEW Debut, AEW’s Issues With Managing Fan Expectations
- Kurt Angle On His No Way Out 2006 Match With The Undertaker, Vince McMahon Not Wanting Him To End Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak