Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card

WWE has updated the card for Hell in a Cell following Smackdown. The show takes place on Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.

In addition to the card below, Tyler Breeze and Fandango will be bringing back The Fashion Files at the show. The segment was originally set to return on tonight’s SmackDown.

The card is as follows:

* Hell In a Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

* Hell In a Cell SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

* WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

* WWE United States Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

* Randy Orton vs. Rusev

* Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Kickoff Match: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley