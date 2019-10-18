– The latest buyrate numbers are in for WWE Hell in a Cell. The WON reports that the current estimated buyrate for the show is 14,100 buys, up from last week’s 12,500 estimate. Interestingly, despite the generally negative reaction to the Hell in a Cell main event between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt overshadowing the rest of the show, the 1,600 buys since last week is the same or even a bit better than the normal late buy numbers.

– The newsletter also reports that the average viewing for Hulu over the first eight days after episode release for WWE for the week of September 23rd wereL

* Raw: 211,000

* Smackdown: 116,000

* NXT: 145,000

* 205 Live: 24,000

* WWE Main Event: 7,000

It’s worth noting that these numbers are for the week before Smackdown moved to FOX and thus the last episode on USA Network.

– The most-watched WWE Network shows for the last week were:

1. WWE Hell in a Cell

2. NXT (October 9th)

3. Ride Along (Braun Strowman, Mike & Maria Kanellis, EC 3 and Drake Maverick)

4. Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa

5. Crown Jewel press conference

6. 205 Live (October 11th)

7. WrestleMania 2019