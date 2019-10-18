wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Buyrate, Average Viewing Numbers on Hulu, Most-Watched Network Shows
– The latest buyrate numbers are in for WWE Hell in a Cell. The WON reports that the current estimated buyrate for the show is 14,100 buys, up from last week’s 12,500 estimate. Interestingly, despite the generally negative reaction to the Hell in a Cell main event between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt overshadowing the rest of the show, the 1,600 buys since last week is the same or even a bit better than the normal late buy numbers.
– The newsletter also reports that the average viewing for Hulu over the first eight days after episode release for WWE for the week of September 23rd wereL
* Raw: 211,000
* Smackdown: 116,000
* NXT: 145,000
* 205 Live: 24,000
* WWE Main Event: 7,000
It’s worth noting that these numbers are for the week before Smackdown moved to FOX and thus the last episode on USA Network.
– The most-watched WWE Network shows for the last week were:
1. WWE Hell in a Cell
2. NXT (October 9th)
3. Ride Along (Braun Strowman, Mike & Maria Kanellis, EC 3 and Drake Maverick)
4. Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa
5. Crown Jewel press conference
6. 205 Live (October 11th)
7. WrestleMania 2019
