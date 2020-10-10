wrestling / News
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card
October 9, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 25th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
