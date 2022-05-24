wrestling / News
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Hell in a Cell following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on June 5th from Chicago and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
