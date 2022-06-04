wrestling / News
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Hell in a Cell following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on June 5th from Chicago and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali
* No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
* Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day
