wrestling / News
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card: Four Matches Set
October 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 25th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
* Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley On How He Dealt With the Rusev & Lana Storyline, Getting Advice From Kurt Angle
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tugboat Nearly Main Eventing WrestleMania VII Against Hulk Hogan, Decision To Turn Sgt. Slaughter Heel
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon