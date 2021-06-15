wrestling / News
Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Lineup
WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the latest lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 20th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
If McIntyre loses, he cannot challenge for the title again while Lashley is champion.
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
