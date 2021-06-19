Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Lineup

WWE has an updated card for Hell in a Cell following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the latest lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 20th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere:

* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

If McIntyre loses, he cannot challenge for the title again while Lashley is champion.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro