Updated WWE Live Event Schedule For Coming Weekend
WWE has a busy schedule of live events taking place this coming weekend including NXT and main roster events. As noted on WWE.com’s live events page, NXT will be running events in Melbourne, Florida on Friday and Cocoa, Florida on Saturday. Both events have Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Cora Jade and all three Toxic Attraction members advertised.
The main roster will be running shows on Saturday at Bridgeport, Connecticut and Sunday in Utica, New York. Both events have the following lineups advertised:
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
* Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya
* Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.
* The Usos vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
Also appearing: Madcap Moss, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Asuka.
