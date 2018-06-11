Updated WWE Money in the Bank Betting Odds

– The latest betting odds are out for this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. You can see the odds below courtesy of Bet Wrestling.

Currently, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have even odds for their WWE Championship match while Ronda Rousey and Asuka are the favorites in their bids for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships, respectively. Seth Rollins and The Bludgeon Brothers are heavily favored to retain their championships, while Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are the favorites in their matches against Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn.

For the Money in the Bank matches, The Miz and Natalya are the current favorites to win. Braun Strowman is in second place for the men’s match, with Alexa Bliss the runner-up for the women’s match.

Money in the Bank takes place Sunday from Chicago, Illinois and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship – Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) -120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -120

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) +400 vs Ronda Rousey -600

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) +160 vs Asuka -210

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) -675 vs Elias +425

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450

* Roman Reigns -1350 vs Jinder Mahal +650

* Bobby Lashley -590 vs Sami Zayn +390

* Daniel Bryan -150 vs Big Cass +110

* Men’s Money in the Bank:

The Miz +140

Braun Strowman +300

Samoa Joe +470

Kevin Owens +725

Finn Balor +725

Rusev +725

Bobby Roode +2500

* Women’s Money in the Bank:

Natalya +160

Alexa Bliss +400

Charlotte Flair +405

Sasha Banks +500

Becky Lynch +900

Lana +1100

Ember Moon +1100

Naomi +3000