Updated WWE Money In The Bank Card

– Following Monday’s episode of Raw, the card for Money in the Bank has been updated. The show takes place on June 17th and airs on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Carmella

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Elias vs. Seth Rollins

* Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. New Day Member vs. Samoa Joe

* Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Sasha Banks

* Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

* Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

* Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan