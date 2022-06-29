Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Betting Lines

– BetOnline has released some betting lines for the other title matchups scheduled for this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event. Currently, champs Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair the favorites to win their respective title matchups at -1400.

Also, The Usos (-400) are favored to retain their tag team titles against The Street Profits (+250). You can check out the opening betting lines for the other matchups scheduled for the card below:

RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -1400

Carmella +550

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey (c) -1400

Natalya +550

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos (c) -400

Street Profits +250

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Theory (c) -200

Bobby Lashley +140

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is set for Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.