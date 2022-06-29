wrestling / News
Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Betting Lines
– BetOnline has released some betting lines for the other title matchups scheduled for this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event. Currently, champs Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair the favorites to win their respective title matchups at -1400.
Also, The Usos (-400) are favored to retain their tag team titles against The Street Profits (+250). You can check out the opening betting lines for the other matchups scheduled for the card below:
RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair (c) -1400
Carmella +550
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey (c) -1400
Natalya +550
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos (c) -400
Street Profits +250
WWE United States Championship Match Winner
Theory (c) -200
Bobby Lashley +140
WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is set for Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Hangman Page Gives His Reaction To CM Punk’s Botched Buckshot Lariat
- Shayna Baszler On Her Frustration With Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, How Rousey Changed Women’s Fighting
- DDP Says Reaction To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo ‘Shut Down’ Turner’s Phone Lines
- Jon Moxley On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What’s Next After Interim World Title Win