Updated WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Money In The Bank 2024 following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 6th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY vs. 5 More TBD

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. 5 More TBD