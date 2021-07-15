Updated WWE Money in the Bank Betting Odds: New Favorite for Men’s MITB Match

– The betting odds have shifted for the Men’s Money in the Bank Match at this Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view event. Currently, Big E is now the favorite Superstar to win the match You can see the updated betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2021 sent to us by BetOnline below.

Men’s Money in the Bank Winner

Big E 7/4

Seth Rollins 5/2

Drew McIntyre 4/1

Riddle 11/2

Kevin Owens 8/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

John Morrison 16/1

Ricochet 16/1

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Edge +300 (3/1)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -140 (5/7)

Charlotte Flair EVEN (1/1)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley -1100 (1/11)

Kofi Kingston +700 (7/1)

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs The Viking Raiders

AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)

The Viking Raiders +250 (5/2)