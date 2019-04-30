Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

– WWE has updated the card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Smackdown Competitors TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Competitors TBD

* Roman Reigns vs. Elias

* Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon