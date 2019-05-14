Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

– WWE has updated the card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Raw. The new card features Sami Zayn in the Money in the Bank match, having defeated Braun Strowman on Monday’s episode.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Finn Balor

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

* Roman Reigns vs. Elias

* Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari