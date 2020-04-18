Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on May 10th on the WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. One More TBA

* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak or King Corbin vs. One More TBA

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina