Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on May 10th on the WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. One More TBA

* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak or King Corbin vs. One More TBA

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina