wrestling / News
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card: More Stars Qualify For MITB Matches
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank, with more stars qualifying for the two titular matches. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which airs on July 1st from London on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA
* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. TBA
