Updated WWE Money In the Bank Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank after tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which airs on July 1st from London on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest
* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. TBA
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
