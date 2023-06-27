Updated WWE Money In the Bank Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank after tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which airs on July 1st from London on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Trish Stratus

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos