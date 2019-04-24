Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card: Becky Lynch Pulling Double Duty

– WWE has updated the card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown, and it features Becky Lynch defending both her titles. Charlotte Flair won a match against Bayley to earn a shot at Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship. That means Lynch will be defending both titles in separate matches: the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Flair and the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans.

The show takes place on May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network. The current card is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Competitors TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Competitors TBD

* Roman Reigns vs. Elias