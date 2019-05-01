Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card: All MITB Match Participants Set

– WWE has updated the card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown, including the Smackdown talent in both Money in the Bank matches. In addition to the announcement that Ali, Finn Balor, Andrade, and Randy Orton will compete in the men’s Money in the Bank match, WWE announced that the Smackdown talent competing in the women’s MITB match are Mandy Rose, Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Finn Balor

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

* Roman Reigns vs. Elias

* Steel Cage Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon