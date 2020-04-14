Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card: More MITB Competitors Set

Several new competitors are official for the women’s Money in the Bank match following this week’s episode of Raw. WWE has an updated lineup for the show that you can check out below, which includes the addition of Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler after they won their qualifying match. We also know several of the qualifying matches that will take place on this week’s Smackdown and next week’s Raw for the men’s MITB match.

The card for the show, which takes place on May 10th from the WWE Performance Center and airs live on WWE Network, is:

* Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke or Naomi vs. Two More TBA

* Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Cesaro or Daniel Bryan vs. Two More TBA