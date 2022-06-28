Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodgriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Two More TBD

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley